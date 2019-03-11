3 steps to crowning Kofi Kingston the WWE Champion

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.96K // 11 Mar 2019, 17:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It's now or never for Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston is a name every single diehard wrestling fan knows by now. Whether you watch WWE or not, Kofi has been a long-serving member of the WWE roster who has earned a name and a fanbase for himself all around the globe.

He is a four-time Intercontinental Champion, a three-time United States Champion and an eight-time world tag team champion. His second Raw Tag Team Championship reign as a part of The New Day is the longest reign for any tag team title in WWE history and Kofi himself holds the record for cumulative days spent as a Tag Team Champion within WWE.

This alone is proof that there are only a few who can match up to the superstar. However, what’s disappointing is that Kofi has never won a single’s world championship, and that should change sooner than later as the man deserves a chance to hold one of the two top prizes in WWE.

As the path to the road to Kofi’s WWE Championship opportunity is heating up, we have devised a 3 step manual on how WWE can proceed to crown him the WWE Champion.

#3 Kofi Kingston demands his match for the title

He needs to show up on SmackDown Live and demand his match

Kofi Kingston walked into Fastlane excited and was even more excited when he was summoned by The McMahons.

Kofi, and a portion of the fans, believed that maybe he will become a part of the match for the WWE Championship which was originally planned for Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan, but the same wasn’t the case.

Instead, Vince booked him in a handicap match against The Bar under rules that both Sheamus and Cesaro could battle in the ring at the same time.

Kofi’s resistance was good but he couldn’t beat the two men. Kofi could walk out on Tuesday night on SmackDown and demand a match for the title for the night as he deserves to get a shot at the title after pinning Bryan a few of weeks back.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement