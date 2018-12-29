3 Storylines that AJ Styles can be a part of in 2019

Attack AJ!

AJ Styles hit Vince McMahon during the final SmackDown of 2018 and showcased a side of his that we haven't seen during the year. The Phenomenal wrestler did garner a lot of appreciation from fans because of this act, and it has made the first SmackDown show of 2019 as a must-see episode.

The McMahon clan had promised a shakeup in the WWE, and it seems like Vince has started off the same with this new storyline since taking charge of WWE programming.

We all know that Vince doesn't get involved in any storyline unless he is sure that he wants to push a wrestler or cause a stir like he promised when he returned two weeks ago. With the authority figures being relieved of their duties, Vince and his team have become the authority and will be running the day to day operations of the shows.

The events that took place on the closing moments of SmackDown Live hint towards something amazing for AJ Styles in 2019 and I look at the possible options:

#1 Storyline with HHH

COO in-charge

Triple H suffered an injury and may not be in action inside the ring, but he is certainly running the show backstage. With the turn of events backstage on Smackdown, it is a possibility that HHH will raise hell on The Phenomenal One who took down his father in law.

We can see him suffer attacks from other Superstars or be involved in some storylines where he receives a lot of backlash. This will be the build-up to WrestleMania, where AJ Styles will fight with either HHH or his picked performer, Shane McMahon.

We did see Styles fight Shane in the past, but this time around it would be different and also awesome because it involves his father in this story.

