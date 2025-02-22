3 superstars who can become the Face of WWE if Cody Rhodes sells his soul to The Rock

The Rock returned to SmackDown to announce New Orleans as the location of WrestleMania 42 before he confronted Cody Rhodes. The two former rivals proceeded to have a promo that confused the fans.

Ad

The Final Boss stated that he wanted to take Rhodes' soul. The American Nightmare has been "The People's Champion," filling the top babyface role, previously occupied by John Cena.

The WWE Champion has till Elimination Chamber to make a choice, where he will meet The Final Boss again. If Rhodes does sell his soul, Triple H would quickly need to establish a new top babyface.

Fortunately, Hunter has three options who could potentially become the "Face of WWE" if Cody Rhodes sells his soul to The Rock:

Ad

Trending

#3. "Main Event" Jey Uso is a good option to replace Cody Rhodes

Ad

It may not be a coincidence that WWE teased a Cody Rhodes heel turn at the same time they are pushing Jey Uso to the moon. "Main Event" Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Winner and chose Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania 41.

The "Yeet" catchphrase has caught on well with the wrestling fanbase, and Uso consistently generates the loudest pops from the WWE Universe. Despite some initial hesitation, fans have firmly backed Jey Uso's rise to the top.

Ad

Dethroning The Ring General at The Show of Shows will establish Jey as the next top babyface, putting him in a good position to replace Rhodes.

#2. LA Knight is still incredibly over with the WWE Universe

Triple H has utilized LA Knight well, pushing him as a mainstay in the upper mid-card. However, the former United States Champion may have more to offer to the WWE Universe as a potential main-event caliber superstar.

Ad

Knight is incredibly over with the fans, great on the mic, and moves around well in the right. Age could be an issue as The Megastar may not be able to compete at the same elite level for a long period.

Regardless, Knight has all the tools to become a top babyface in WWE, and Triple H can rely on the former US Champion to move the needle.

#1. Seth "Freakin" Rollins has played a similar role before

Ad

Seth "Freakin" Rollins has always been the "Number Two." Roman Reigns was pushed as the top babyface in the last decade, while Rollins stood in second place. However, when Reigns battled leukemia, The Visionary filled The OTC's shoes.

Therefore, if Cody Rhodes turns heel, Rollins could take over the role as the top babyface again, a position he excelled in throughout the majority of 2018-19. The inaugural World Heavyweight Champion has a strong connection with the WWE Universe.

As he stated recently, Rollins is no longer a spring chicken. Nevertheless, The Visionary still has the tools to carry the company for the next few years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE