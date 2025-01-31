3 Superstars who should challenge Rhea Ripley if they win the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble is hours away, and excitement for the match has ramped up considerably in recent weeks. After a slow start that saw only Nia Jax declared for the bout just 12 days before the PLE, the field has grown to 10 confirmed participants a day out. As such, new favorites have emerged who could end up pointing at the WrestleMania sign at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Whichever woman emulates previous victors such as Asuka and Bayley will have a huge choice to make: challenge Tiffany Stratton or face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41. The Eradicator in particular will be of interest to a certain group of potential winners, from old rivals to returning superstars. So, who should the Women's World Champion have her eye on during the 30-woman battle royal?

Here are three potential winners of the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble who could choose to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41:

#3: Iyo Sky is a huge fan favorite to win the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Iyo Sky is one of the biggest women's division success stories of the Triple H era of WWE. The Genius Of The Sky was one of the first main roster additions under The Game, debuting at SummerSlam 2022 as part of Damage CTRL. She went on to win two tag team titles and Money in the Bank before having an incredible 246-day Women's Title reign.

Sky has remained a fan favorite since losing her championship at WrestleMania XL, establishing herself as an organic Rumble frontrunner. Should she win the 30-woman battle royal, many fans hope to see her revive hostilities with Rhea Ripley, with whom she had a great rivalry in NXT. Sky vs. Ripley could be the best match on the card in Las Vegas, adding to their excellent growing catalogs.

#2: A returning star could challenge Rhea Ripley after winning the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble has several big names confirmed such as Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. This announcement has generated considerable buzz, but it has also created excitement for potential surprise returns.

With The Queen's comeback advertised, fans are convinced that Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, or even AJ Lee might be returning. Each of these stars would instantly be a favorite to win the Rumble and challenge a champion of their choosing at WrestleMania 41. Bliss or Lee against The Eradicator would be dream bouts for many fans, while a Lynch rematch with better buildup would be popular.

#1: Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley could finally have their long-awaited dream match at WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are arguably the two biggest female WWE stars of the 2020s. Since their days in NXT, a clash between the two has been regarded as the biggest dream match in the women's division, one worthy of potentially headlining a WrestleMania. After years of waiting, the WWE Universe might be getting its wish this year.

Rumors have intensified in recent days that Belair vs. Ripley has been discussed as a potential clash at 2025's Show Of Shows. This has caused lots of excitement among fans for the Las Vegas extravaganza as well as the Royal Rumble. Should The EST win the 30-woman battle royal, The Nightmare would be the overwhelming favorite to be her champion of choice at Allegiant Stadium.

This is especially true since the three-time world champion has faced current WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton multiple times in 2024.

