3 superstars from Raw who deserve a big push 

WWE Raw runs every week for three hours and it is considered to be the prime show of the company. The brand split happened two years ago and the superstars perform in separate brands now. Hence, the Raw roster is different from the SmackDown Live roster.

Raw showed its brand supremacy at Survivor Series where the red brand completely dominated the blue brand. In fact, Raw won all the main show matches at Survivor Series and it proved to be the main show of the WWE.

There are many top-notch Superstars on the Raw roster. Roman Reigns was certainly the face of Raw but he relinquished his Universal Title due to illness. Presently, Brock Lesnar is the Universal Champion, but he does not appear on Raw every week. Furthermore, Superstars such as Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Ronda Rousey are considered to be the elite Superstars.

It is not possible to push every wrestler. However, there are some Superstars who are impeccable performers in the squared circle and they certainly deserve a big push.

Here we discuss 3 Superstars who deserve a big push on Raw.

#3 Elias

Who doesn't want to walk with Elias!

Elias is a talented Superstar who certainly deserves a push. Elias made his main roster debut last year, but he is still trapped in the mid-card. Currently, he is having a feud with Bobby Lashley and the feud is substandard.

Elias was a heel when he made his main roster debut in 2017 and he was a captivating heel. He turned babyface a couple of weeks back when he attacked Baron Corbin with his guitar. Elias is a crowd favourite and he connects well with the WWE Universe. He is a splendid performer both as a heel and a babyface.

Elias can be a top guy of the brand but WWE needs to use him well. He is adroit in the squared circle and he is capable of providing awe-inspiring matches. Moreover, his mic skill is stupendous and he can cut impressive promos.

