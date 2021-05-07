3 Superstars who might get a shot at the WWE Championship this year and 2 who might not

Current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to defend the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash later this month.

The All Mighty WWE Champion will defend his prestigious WWE Championship gold against opponents Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a huge triple threat championship match.

Regardless of the outcome of WrestleMania Backlash's WWE Championship match, many in the WWE Universe are already casting their minds to who could be next to challenge for the Championship during 2021.

There are certainly several worthy superstars currently on the Monday Night RAW roster who could challenge for the WWE Championship at some point within the next seven months.

From former WWE Champions to WWE Superstars who have never challenged for the gold before in their career, let's take a closer look at three WWE Superstars who might get a shot at the WWE Championship this year and two who might not.

#5 Might: Former WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

The Fiend hasn't been seen on WWE television since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 Night Two

Bray Wyatt has certainly had an interesting past 12 months on television to say the least.

The former Universal Champion has feuded with the likes of Goldberg, John Cena, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton on both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

The Fiend's feud with The Viper culminated at WrestleMania 37 Night Two in which Bray Wyatt was defeated by Randy Orton after Alexa Bliss shockingly turned on The Fiend.

Since then Randy Orton has seemingly moved on, forming a tag team with Riddle on Monday Night RAW, whereas The Fiend is yet to resurface on the red brand.

As is usually the case with Bray Wyatt's dark alter ego, The Fiend is likely lurking for the perfect time to re-emerge in front of the WWE Universe. Could the perfect time and place for The Fiend's return be after the WWE Championship triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash?

Bray Wyatt is a former World Champion, winning the WWE Championship in 2017. However, The Fiend on the other hand is yet to have held the WWE Championship.

Regardless of who wins the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania Backlash, the victor should be very aware that The Fiend could have his dark eyes set on the WWE Championship in the near future.

