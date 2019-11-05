3 Superstars from RAW and SmackDown who would benefit from a switch to NXT

Cesaro could be a valuable addition to NXT

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

After Finn Balor's shocking heel turn on NXT, he appeared on an episode of WWE Backstage on FOX and said, "RAW and SmackDown are like Hollywood, you can easily hide behind all the lights. But NXT is like Broadway; there's no place to hide." As of now, there are many Superstars on the RAW and SmackDown rosters that could do with 'not hiding'.

NXT recently made a switch to USA Network and was announced as the third official brand on the WWE Network. The switch has opened up a new alternative for WWE Superstars, especially the ones who don't get enough screentime.

Finn Balor is the biggest example of them all. Having lost his momentum on the main roster two or three months ago, he has now turned into the main attraction of the Black and Gold Brand with a heel turn.

Furthermore, on Corey Graves' podcast After the Bell, Triple H stated that now if he sees someone who isn't doing anything of note on RAW and SmackDown, they can easily be switched to NXT if Hunter has something exciting for them in the pipeline.

In this piece, we are going to take a look at the three Superstars who could do with a switch to NXT.

#3 EC3

EC3

Where do we start with this man? After departing from WWE in 2013, EC3 soon became one of the brightest stars in wrestling. He is best known for his stint with Impact Wrestling as he took the promotion to new heights. He won titles all over the world before returning to WWE in 2018, signing with NXT.

But quite abruptly, he was promoted to the main roster in the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. Since then, all has gone downhill for the 'Top One Percent'. The question here is - How is one of the most charismatic Superstars in the whole of WWE taking a back seat and not coming on our TV screens?

Well, the answer is quite simple. How many times over the years have we seen Superstars tearing it up on NXT, getting promoted to the main roster and then losing momentum? Apollo Crews, Tyler Breeze, Eric Young, etc, are examples of that.

Now EC3 has fallen down the pecking order and since being drafted to RAW in the recent WWE Draft, he hasn't done anything of note. Since Vince McMahon seemingly doesn't have any storyline for him, surely he can switch brands and return to NXT, where he can start from scratch.

It's not a guarantee that he would do well on the Black and Gold Brand but a talent like him is totally wasted if he is made to sit on the sidelines.

