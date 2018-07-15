3 WWE Superstars Who Are Unfairly Missing Extreme Rules 2018

WWE stands for Waste Worthy Elias

The most extreme pay-per-view is 24 hours away from us, and we are all speculating on who wins which match, or what happens to the respective champions, challengers.

The WWE universe is also expecting some returns from the likes of Big Show and Dean Ambrose to name a few. While these wrestlers may return during the event, it must be noted that there are multiple other wrestlers that are currently in the WWE and have no storyline or match during this show.

It must be noted that new main roster wrestlers like Andrade "Cien" Almas have made it to the show in some capacity, while there are many that are waiting for that opportunity, as of this writing.

So without further ado, let's take a look at some wrestlers that aren't involved in any capacity during the show:

#3 Apollo Crews

No match, worldwide

Apollo Crews has a lot of talent, but his improper use on the red brand has caused him a lot of damage. He is a part of the Titus Worldwide faction, and despite all possibilities, he still hasn't won it big in the WWE.

He moved from NXT to the main roster and has been involved in some vague feuds over time. His in-ring skills are great, but he hasn't received his due credit from the WWE officials and management.

With such a pay-per-view about to commence in 24 hours, it would have been a great idea to put him in a ladder match or maybe even tables match and let the WWE Universe see the magic he can create in the ring. Without giving him an opportunity, how can people gauge his talent, but in this case, it seems like his talent has been wasted at this pay-per-view.

It's about time that both Apollo and Titus worldwide get a push.