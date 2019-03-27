×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Superstars Vince McMahon could push heavily after WrestleMania 35

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.16K   //    27 Mar 2019, 00:34 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

WrestleMania is around the corner, and the excitement is sky-high. Only two weeks are left for the biggest wrestling event of the year. Several matches have been finalized for The Show of Shows, while some matches might get finalized in the next few days.

The Universal Champion Brock Lensar will put the Universal Title on the line against Seth Rollins while Ronda Rousey will defend the RAW Women's Title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Moreover, all the other titles will be defended in New Jersey.

Besides the title matches, some exciting non-title matches have provoked interest. Batista will take on Triple H in No Hold Barred match, as The Game will put his career on the line. Roman Reigns will tussle with Drew McIntyre to protect the legacy of Shield, while AJ Styles and Randy Orton will lock horns to prove their supremacy.

Numerous changes occur following WrestleMania. Some NXT superstars get drafted to the main roster, while some underutilised superstars start to get a notable push.

Here we discuss three superstars who could be set for a big push after WrestleMania 35.

#3 Finn Balor

The Leader of Balor Club
The Leader of Balor Club

Finn Balor is certainly one superstar who could get a monstrous push after The Show of Shows in April. The former Universal Champion had a great start of the year, as he got a Universal title shot against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Balor was out of the title picture for over two years, but he gave a stellar performance at Royal Rumble. Balor went toe-to-toe with the The Beast Incarnate.

Balor is currently having a feud with Bobby Lashley. It has been a long feud, which could end at The Showcase of Immortals. Balor and Lashley will lock horns at the MetLife Stadium, and he might win the Intercontinental Title for the second time.

Balor has not used the 'Demon King' persona for an extended period. Considering the popularity of the Demon King, it could be useful to get a notable push this year. He could have an impressive reign as the Intercontinental Champion, and he could chase the Universal Title in the later part of the year. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Drew McIntyre Finn Balor
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers interesting reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
4 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon Will Heavily Push After WrestleMania 35 
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking things Vince McMahon could be planning for WrestleMania 35 following the new-era announcement
RELATED STORY
5 ways Vince McMahon can get involved in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 matches that could steal the show at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Dream Matches Vince McMahon may not book for WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 things Vince McMahon could have planned for John Cena at the show
RELATED STORY
3 Shocking Ways Kofi Kingston Could Get A WWE Championship Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon was embarrassed on live TV
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why Vince McMahon wants 17 matches at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
8 Shocking Things that could happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us