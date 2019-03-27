3 Superstars Vince McMahon could push heavily after WrestleMania 35

Vince McMahon

WrestleMania is around the corner, and the excitement is sky-high. Only two weeks are left for the biggest wrestling event of the year. Several matches have been finalized for The Show of Shows, while some matches might get finalized in the next few days.

The Universal Champion Brock Lensar will put the Universal Title on the line against Seth Rollins while Ronda Rousey will defend the RAW Women's Title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Moreover, all the other titles will be defended in New Jersey.

Besides the title matches, some exciting non-title matches have provoked interest. Batista will take on Triple H in No Hold Barred match, as The Game will put his career on the line. Roman Reigns will tussle with Drew McIntyre to protect the legacy of Shield, while AJ Styles and Randy Orton will lock horns to prove their supremacy.

Numerous changes occur following WrestleMania. Some NXT superstars get drafted to the main roster, while some underutilised superstars start to get a notable push.

Here we discuss three superstars who could be set for a big push after WrestleMania 35.

#3 Finn Balor

The Leader of Balor Club

Finn Balor is certainly one superstar who could get a monstrous push after The Show of Shows in April. The former Universal Champion had a great start of the year, as he got a Universal title shot against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Balor was out of the title picture for over two years, but he gave a stellar performance at Royal Rumble. Balor went toe-to-toe with the The Beast Incarnate.

Balor is currently having a feud with Bobby Lashley. It has been a long feud, which could end at The Showcase of Immortals. Balor and Lashley will lock horns at the MetLife Stadium, and he might win the Intercontinental Title for the second time.

Balor has not used the 'Demon King' persona for an extended period. Considering the popularity of the Demon King, it could be useful to get a notable push this year. He could have an impressive reign as the Intercontinental Champion, and he could chase the Universal Title in the later part of the year.

