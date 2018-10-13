×
3 Superstars who can replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.55K   //    13 Oct 2018, 14:59 IST

Triple H had filled in for Roman Reigns
The previous episode of Raw did not end well for The Shield, as we saw them getting defeated by the Dogs of War. Not only that, but the show closed with Dean Ambrose walking out of the ring and the arena alone.

This left many question marks as to what’s going on in Ambrose’s head, and whether he has completely walked out of The Shield or is taking some time away from the group to clear his head.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ambrose has already been thinking about turning on his brothers, and fans were expecting a heel turn from him sooner than later, but him walking out opens the door for some speculations.

Now we are not sure whether Ambrose will be away from Raw for some time, or show up again at the next show to explain what he’s up to.

Keeping in mind that there’s a possibility of Ambrose staying away from The Shield for some time, and with The Shield being in a feud with the Dogs of War, we can assume that Reigns and Rollins will need a new partner to even out the odds.

Let’s take a look at three men who can possibly replace Dean Ambrose in The Shield temporarily.

#3 Kurt Angle

Angle with The Shield at TLC 2018
The current General Manager of Raw saw himself being sent on a ‘vacation’ by Stephanie McMahon as The Authority was not happy with the way he justly handles the superstars. To run matters on Raw, they appointed Baron Corbin as the acting General Manager of Raw.

Angle returned last week but not to reclaim his position as the GM of Raw. Instead, he took part in a Battle Royal announced by Baron Corbin for the winner to progress onto the WWE World Cup. Corbin was also a part of the Battle Royal, which was won by Angle who surprised everyone with his in-ring return.

Since Angle has trained for his return and is ready to take the ring, it seems like he is a good choice. Angle was previously a part of The Shield for a few matches replacing the then unwell Roman Reigns.

He could make a return in The Shield to temporarily take Ambrose’s spot till his return while continuing a rivalry with Baron Corbin who backs the Dogs of War.

Ali Akber
ANALYST
