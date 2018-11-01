3 superstars who can replace Roman Reigns following his illness

ROMAN REIGNS

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe last week when he relinquished his WWE Universal title. He is suffering from a deadly disease called Leukemia and he will not be able to compete in the squared circle now. As a matter of fact, the news is certainly a huge blow for the company because Reigns is undoubtedly the face of the WWE.

Reigns has achieved a lot in WWE and his career graph is quite impressive. He made his WWE debut in 2012 with the Shield and the group became one of the best professional wrestling stables in the history of WWE. He has main evented Wrestlemania four times in a row. He has won the Intercontinental title once, US title once, the Universal title once, WWE World title thrice and the tag team titles once. In fact, he is a Grand Slam champion.

Reigns was scheduled to defend his Universal title against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. However, after his announcement last week, the match has become one and one contest. The Beast Incarnate will face Braun Strowman for the vacant Universal title at the Crown Jewel.

In the absence of Reigns, a superstar needs to be the ultimate face of the company. There are several superstars who are well adept of becoming the face of the WWE. Here we discuss three superstars who can replace the Big Dog.

#3 Finn Balor

The first Universal champion Finn Balor is an awe-inspiring superstar and he can be an exceptional choice to replace Reigns. Presently, he is having an average run and the company can consider him to push. As a matter of fact, he won his Universal title in his first match of the main roster, but he got injured and he had to relinquish the title next night.

Balor returned from his injury, but his run has been ordinary. Meanwhile, he has not been in the title picture for two years. Balor was a big name in NXT and he is still the longest NXT champion. Balor is deft in the squared circle and he had several top-notch matches in NXT.

Balor's 'Demon King' persona is quite popular and he had immense success in the NXT as the Demon King. Therefore, if WWE decides to make Balor a top guy then it should be as the Demon King. He had enormous success in Japan, where he was one of the top stars. Thus he is competent of becoming the face of WWE.

