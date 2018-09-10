3 Superstars who could be Randy Orton’s next victim

The Legend Killer

Since his return from injury at Extreme Rules, Randy Orton, The Legend Killer, has been on a mission to wipe out current WWE legends. He attacked Jeff Hardy and cost him a title match against Shinsuke Nakamura since then. Currently, Hardy and Orton are involved in a bitter feud to end each other’s careers.

The two are scheduled to face each other at Hell in a Cell inside a Cell. Randy Orton has promised to end the careers of those superstars who are legends but do not deserve to be appreciated by fans. His first victim will most definitely be Jeff Hardy.

It’s expected that The Legend Killer will come out on top at Hell in a Cell, and successfully injure Jeff Hardy at the pay-per-view to write him off television for some time. Hardy requires a few surgeries and some rest to heal a number of injuries which he has sustained over the years.

This can also be seen by the fact that though Randy Orton has been advertised for the WWE Super Show-Down, Jeff Hardy still hasn’t been. This could mean that The Viper will look for his next prey at the WWE Super Show-Down.

Which legend will Randy Orton take down next? Let’s take a look at three possible options.

#3 R-Truth

R-Truth is a former Tag Team Champion

From being a two-time Hardcore Champion to just a jobber, R-Truth has seen it all in the WWE. He’s been a part of the company off and on since 1999-2000. After a brief hiatus, R-Truth is back on SmackDown Live and is currently paired up with former Women’s Champion Carmella.

R-Truth has been a fan-favorite, even though WWE hasn’t given him the respect he deserves. He has unlimited talent inside the ring and can cut promos too. Even though he’s past his prime, he is still viewed as a wrestler the fans love and will always remember.

The Viper could target R-Truth next as Truth is not involved in any real storylines at the moment. He recently beat The Miz and is scheduled to face Almas this week.

This shows that the WWE is warming him up with the mid-to-upper card players before an opportunity opens up for him. That could be when The Viper attacks and vows to make him his next victim.

