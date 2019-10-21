3 Superstars who could beat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

The Man

Becky Lynch has been the face of the WWE women's division for well over a year now. Her stock grew so fast during the wake of her reinvention that she eclipsed every other woman on the roster even before main eventing WrestleMania. It's just the reward for her persistent nature and her connection with the fans.

Becky defeated Sasha Banks at Hell in a Cell and was drafted first overall in the recent WWE Draft. That makes it clear that she will continue to lead the RAW women's division for months to come. But WWE must make sure not to keep overexposing her as fans may turn on her at any time.

In addition to that, she's been booked as unstoppable and has rarely suffered a defeat. It needs to change, and we need equally competitive feuds to make the title feel important. Here we look at three women who could defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

#3 Charlotte Flair

This is the most obvious entry in this list as Charlotte Flair has been Becky Lynch's biggest rival for a long time. Their story goes back several years, as they were best friends who went on to become top rivals. This rivalry has given us some great matches and moments that fans will remember for a long time.

Charlotte Flair has lately been on a rut compared to her usual standards. Despite winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell, she lost it back in a week to Bayley. During the recent WWE Draft, RAW drafted her, which indicates that a feud with Becky is inevitable. It's only a matter of time before they clash again.

Some fans complain about being tired of their feud, but it's hard to deny that they make the title feel relevant and important. Becky doesn't have any feud set in stone at the moment, and Charlotte could be slotted in the picture soon.

If it does happen, there is little doubt that Charlotte has all the credibility to win the title and lead the division.

