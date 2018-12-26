×
3 Superstars who could dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion 

Gauhar Ashraf
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
34   //    26 Dec 2018, 06:19 IST

Who will dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion in 2019?
Who will dethrone Daniel Bryan as the WWE Champion in 2019?

Daniel Bryan is currently one of the most hated heels in WWE. He turned heel, when he deliberately delivered a low-blow to AJ Styles, to end his 371 days historic reign as WWE Champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Ever since that day, Bryan is playing the role of a heel perfectly, as it was not expected by anyone that the leader of the "Yes Moment" will turn on his fans, one day.

Bryan’s return to the top of the WWE was an uphill battle, as he was sidelined for two years after suffering numerous head injuries, and it was believed that his in-ring career was over for good.

But Bryan's obsession of "Fight for your Dreams" made him so devilish, that he decided to close the chapter of being the Leader Of The Yes Movement and decided to turn on every single fan that loves him, to achieve his dream.

Now, that the dust has settled, and it's clear to everyone that Old Daniel Bryan is dead. The big question arises, who will take WWE championship from Bryan when the time comes?

#3 The Miz

Can The Miz dethrone Daniel Bryan as WWE Champion?
Can The Miz dethrone Daniel Bryan as WWE Champion?

This situation is something, that many wrestling fans want to witness, as the rivalry between them is almost nine years old now.

The only difference between then and now is that, for all these years, Daniel Bryan played a role of a crowd favorite babyface and The Miz was a heel.

But now roles seem to be reversed, as Bryan is a heel and The Miz is slowly turning into a babyface, and it seems to be perfect timing to write the next chapter of their epic rivalry.

Miz dethroning Bryan as the WWE champion, is something that will surely boost WWE ratings, as it's no secret, that for years now, WWE Universe has shown their desire to see The Miz hold WWE championship, one more time.

Currently, The Miz is tangled in some twisted storyline with the commissioner of Smackdown live, but it's believed that WWE officials, highly consider The A-Lister to have one more run with the WWE championship.

And what better way to make this happen, then by having The Miz defeat Daniel Bryan for the WWE championship, to continue their epic rivalry for more years to come.

Gauhar Ashraf
CONTRIBUTOR
Be simple, be real.
