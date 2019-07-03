3 Superstars who could dethrone Kofi Kingston as WWE Champion

Kofi Kingston

At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston finally grabbed the brass ring after eleven long years and became the WWE Champion for the very first time in his career. Many of us thought this would be the beginning of the end for The New Day, but Kofi Kingston has proved that he belongs at the top and his New Day brothers are right there by his side to go for the ride.

There are a number of hungry competitors that are lining up and want a shot at the champ. With the Wild Card rule in effect, Kofi Kingston has many more challengers coming his way. Since becoming the WWE Champion at WrestleMania, he has defended and successfully retained against Kevin Owens at Money in the Bank, Sami Zayn, and most recently, Dolph Ziggler.

Now he finds a new challenger in RAW Superstar Samoa Joe. This championship match at Extreme Rules has the potential to steal the show. Don't be surprised to see Kofi Kingston with his hand raised high at the end of the match.

But after he goes through Samoa Joe, he has a line of hungry and determined challengers eyeing the prize. With the SmackDown Live debut on FOX looming just around the corner, a shake-up is bound to happen in the WWE Championship picture. While Kofi Kingston may be able to hold on to the title just a little bit longer, it is a definite possibility that he may drop the title by the time SmackDown Live moves to FOX.

There are several worthy Superstars who should be next in line as the next challenger for the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live. Here are 3 picks on who could become the next WWE Champion:

#3 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar obtained possession of the Money in the Bank briefcase at the annual event in a match that he wasn't even a part of. Rumors earlier in the year stated how FOX wanted Brock Lesnar to be on SmackDown Live television once they debut on the channel in October, and what a convenient way to do so than by just cashing in on Kofi Kingston.

Since winning Money in the Bank, Paul Heyman and The Beast have teased cashing in on both champions, most recently at Super Showdown. All this time, he has been heavily focused on the Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

This could be to throw the viewers off. If and when Brock Lesnar does stroll down the ring after Kofi Kingston has just finished a match, it adds a surprise element. It may not be too long before we see Brock Lesnar dominate SmackDown Live on Friday nights.

