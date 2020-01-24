4 Superstars who could eliminate Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble 2020

Seth Rollins, the winner of men's Royal Rumble last year, announced his participation in the Royal Rumble match this year. It was a different situation for Rollins last year, as Royal Rumble gave him a platform to re-establish his name as a top guy of the company, eventually slaying the Beast Incarnate at the Show of Shows. On the other hand, one half of the current RAW Tag Team Champions will walk into the Royal Rumble match as a top pick from the Red Brand this year.

Turning heel and aligning with AOP recently, Rollins has been indomitable as the leader of Monday Night Messiah. It remains to be seen if Rollins will join Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Stone Cold Steve Austin to win two Royal Rumble matches in a row.

In this article, we discuss four Superstars who have a chance of eliminating Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble this year.

#4 Keith Lee

A total of twenty-five entrants have been announced from RAW and SmackDown for Royal Rumble. However, the company is yet to announce a name from NXT. Several Superstars from NXT could enter the Royal Rumble match this year and an obvious choice should be the newly crowned NXT North American Champion, Keith Lee.

There is no denying that Keith Lee has been a trending name on the Black & Yellow Brand, especially after his incredible performance at Survivor Series, which had garnered the attention of a myriad of fans. Carrying the momentum from Survivor Series, Lee has been on a roll and ended Roderick Strong's impressive title reign this week. Hence, he will be extremely confident before heading to Royal Rumble.

Now, the question remains why Lee has a chance of eliminating Rollins. The answer was given at Survivor Series when Lee pinned Seth Rollins, even though he was outnumbered by both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Moreover, Lee is a top babyface of NXT, and it makes sense for him to make a statement again, eliminating the top heel of RAW.

#3 Kevin Owens

Seth Rollins, along with AOP and Buddy Murphy, is having an intense rivalry with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. As a result, Owens and Rollins could take their rivalry to men's Royal Rumble match when they will cross paths with each other on Sunday.

Before joining hands with AOP, Rollins was already having beef with Kevin Owens, hinting the two men could have a one-on-one feud. However, it altered after Rollins united with AOP, and dismantled Owens, giving a new direction to the feud. Owens also found friends in Samoa Joe as well as Big Show, who returned a couple of weeks ago.

Both Rollins and Owens have unfinished business in their feud, and it makes perfect sense if Owens ignites the feud more eliminating the winner of last year. After removing a gigantic threat like Rollins, Kevin Owens will be a favorite to stand tall and win the Royal Rumble match.

#2 Roman Reigns

A Royal Rumble match consists of thirty Superstars, but every man fights for himself to achieve the dream of headlining WrestleMania. With that being said, friends turn foes, and brothers often backstab each other to get the job done. Rollins will come face to face with his former Shield brother, Roman Reigns, who is certainly a frontrunner to win his second Royal Rumble match.

After the first draft last year, Roman Reigns moved to SmackDown, separating Rollins and Reigns from the same brand. While Rollins tasted success and won the Universal Championship last year, it was comparatively different for the Big Dog. Not only did Reigns fail to win any title but also lost a couple of important matches.

The former Shield brothers already crossed paths a couple of months ago at Survivor Series, yet they worked as a team despite representing separate brands. However, the chance of working as a team is low for Rollins and Reigns at Royal Rumble, as the former is a bad guy now. Hence, things could get serious between the two men on Sunday, and Reigns might eliminate Rollins.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Entering at number one spot, Brock Lesnar, the reigning WWE Champion, will have a difficult task of conquering twenty-nine other men. Nevertheless, the Beast Incarnate is known to create incredible records, and he might prevail on Sunday.

Brock Lesnar will get the opportunity of getting his hands on Seth Rollins, with whom he had a long feud for the Universal Championship last year. Incidentally, Rollins dominated Lesnar in their previous rivalry, pinning the latter twice to win the Universal Championship on both occasions. In fact, Rollins was the one to snatch the Universal Title from Lesnar at SummerSlam, but Lesnar never received a rematch.

Lesnar will be fuming to get revenge for his previous loss, when Rollins will enter the Royal Rumble match this year. It will not be surprising if Rollins becomes the first target of Lesnar after entering the ring unless Buddy Murphy, who will be in the Royal Rumble match, saves the day for his new tag team partner.