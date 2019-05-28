3 SmackDown Live Superstars who may appear on "The Electric Chair" next

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens can own the crowd by sitting on The Electric Chair

The Electric Chair is the newest concept that the Creative team has introduced to spice things up on the weekly episodes. The Electric Chair made its debut on the previous episode of RAW, where The Underdog from the Underground, Sami Zayn, sat on the chair and answered the questions of the WWE Universe.

The segment felt a bit unscripted as Zayn mentioned WWE's newest rival, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), while talking to the fans. The way this segment has got the internet talking about WWE, it looks like the Electric Chair is here to stay.

Whether this talk show will be exclusive to RAW or will it appear on Tuesday nights as well is not known yet, but I feel WWE should bring The Electric Chair to SmackDown Live as well because there a lot of Superstars on the blue brand who can play the live audience.

If The Electric Chair is finalized to be a dual-branded concept, then here are the 3 SmackDown superstars who should appear on The Electric Chair next -

#3 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens will battle Kofi Kingston on SmackDown this week

Kevin Owens has entertained the audience with his funny promos and is set to battle the WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston, on tomorrow's episode of SmackDown Live. WWE can book Owens to appear on The Electric Chair before he wrestles the Champion. The Prizefighter can heat things up just like his friend, Sami Zayn, did on RAW.

There can be references to All Elite Wrestling or any other controversial statement which could get the Internet Wrestling Community talking. The WWE Creative should be lauded for introducing such a controversial concept.

