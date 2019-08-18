3 Superstars who should be identified as Roman Reigns' mystery attacker next week

Jayesh Motwani

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

Over the last couple of weeks on SmackDown Live, the storyline involving Roman Reigns and his mystery attacker has been, by far, the best thing about the Blue Brand. Roman wasn't involved in any match at SummerSlam and that came across as a surprise to many WWE fans.

This storyline has developed nicely as on the SmackDown before SummerSlam, Buddy Murphy revealed that Erik Rowan was Roman's mystery attacker. But, this week on the Blue Brand, Daniel Bryan and Rowan said that Murphy was lying and they forcefully brought that out of his mouth.

In the last segment, Bryan told Roman that he has found the Big Dog's mystery attacker and that he will reveal that secret next week on SmackDown. While there have been many guesses on who will be revealed as Reigns' attacker, in this slideshow, we take a look at the 3 Superstars who should come out as the Big Dog's mystery attacker.

#3 Luke Harper

Luke Harper

Luke Harper has been one of the most vocal WWE Superstars as he has openly spoken about his intention to leave the company. Harper still has a contract with WWE and it is almost criminal from Vince McMahon to keep a talent like him away from the limelight.

The reason why Harper should be revealed as Reigns' attacker is that he would fit right in the team of Daniel Bryan and Erik Rowan. These three together could form a devastating three-man team and their feud with Reigns would definitely be one to watch.

Harper over the years has squared off against the Big Dog on numerous occasions but this time it would be different as he would have support by his side. Also, putting Reigns against three heels could help the Big Dog gain some popularity as a face, something Vince has been trying since forever.

