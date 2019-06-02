×
3 Superstars who should be named US champion

Ivan Derrick
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    02 Jun 2019, 05:13 IST

Who should take over from Rey Mysterio as U.S. Champion?
Who should take over from Rey Mysterio as U.S. Champion?

WWE.com are reporting that Rey Mysterio is injured and will be forced to relinquish his belt for the foreseeable future. This leaves the WWE in need of a new United States champion and with a wealth of options to replace him with. With the WWE roster arguably more stacked with talent than ever before will they choose to go with someone obvious or more out of the field? Here are three wrestlers who seem a good fit for the role.

The Miz

Should the A-lister be the next champion?
Should the A-lister be the next champion?

Miz has been a revelation as a babyface and is enjoying his best run in the WWE for quite some time. He has plenty of momentum despite his losses to Shane McMahon and seems very close to breaking back into the main event scene where he likely belongs. This resurgence into the main event scene is unlikely to happen soon however with fellow babyface Seth Rollins ruling the roost keeping Miz strong with a title reign for the time being seems the best course of action before the Universal title picture opens up.

With his own reality show documenting his life, Miz also holds significant name value and can bring a new wave of attention to the somewhat forgotten U.S. title.

A tournament to crown the next champion would be the best course of action here as it would help make the title feel more important and allow many of the talented roster members on the brand to shine and seem involved in the title picture.


