WWE News: Rey Mysterio injured, will vacate U.S. Championship on Raw

Simon Cotton FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 80 // 28 May 2019, 07:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The End of Mysterio's U.S Title Reign

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will return to Monday Night Raw next week to vacate his newly-won United States Championship.

Mysterio is being forced to relinquish the title due to an injury he suffered at the hands of Samoa Joe at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Joe was the previous United States Champion until he lost the title in less than 2 minutes. After Mysterio briefly celebrated his victory with his son, Joe attacked the champion and dropped him to the mat multiple times.

The announcement of his injury was made by the WWE Commentators who said that he wasn't available for this week's show and would relinquish the title next week instead, which lead to Joe coming out to the entrance ramp and declaring he would be there when Mysterio vacates the tile so he could get back what's his.

WWE was advertising what would happen to the "State of the United States Championship" for tonight's episode of Raw but decided not to have Mysterio vacate the title on this week's show for some unknown reason.

There is a chance they could set up a match between Joe and Mysterio's son, who's probably entering the ring soon, but that is pure speculation.

Mysterio's victory at the Money in the Bank lead to him becoming the most recent WWE Grand Slam Champion as well as being Mysterio's most recent championship win since returning to the company in 2018.

After ending his pursuit of the Cruiserweight Championship, Mysterio started accumulating the necessary titles for the Grand Slam in 2002 when he won the Tag Team Championships with WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

He won the Intercontinental Championship in 2009 after defeating JBL at WrestleMania 25 and finally won the WWE Championship in 2011 by defeating The Miz at the end of their WWE Championship Tournament.