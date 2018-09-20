3 Superstars who should be the next Intercontinental Champion

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins

The Intercontinental Championship is one the most prestigious titles in WWE history. When you see a Superstar hold this title, you know he has pushed himself beyond his limits to get it. Legends like Shawn Michaels and Bret "The Hitman" Hart have made the title what it is today.

The Intercontinental Champions of the New Era have brought a new life to the championship. Recent champions such as The Miz and Dolph Ziggler have restored glory to this championship.

The reigning champion, Seth Rollins continues this hot streak. Rollins is an exciting superstar and puts on great matches on a consistent basis. Seth Rollins won his first Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 34. He lost it to Dolph Ziggler then won it back at Summerslam to become a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

RAW is full of talented Superstars but some of them don't get as much recognition as others. Winning a title as important as the Intercontinental Championship could change their career for the better.

Even though Rollins is on a roll right now, somebody is going to take that title away from him eventually. So let's look at 3 current Superstars who should beat Seth Rollins and become the next WWE Intercontinental Champion!

#3 Bobby Roode

Heel Bobby Roode would be a great champion

Bobby Roode was a great heel in TNA and NXT. His early run as a face on SmackDown was decent, but now the act is getting stale. We all want to see that arrogant and confident heel rise once again. With a new attitude and that awesome theme song, Bobby Roode will find success.

Now if WWE puts the Intercontinental Championship around his waist, that could be a game changer. An IC title run can unlock Roode's main event potential and prove that he's ready for that next big step.

Beating Seth Rollins for the title would be the biggest win in his WWE career so far. This match would show off his in-ring abilities and establish him as a singles star.

If Bobby Roode ever gets his hands on the Intercontinental Championship, it would be... GLORIOUS!

