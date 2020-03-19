3 WWE Superstars who should lose at WrestleMania 36 and why

This year, the WWE has a star-studded match card that is sure to send the fans into a tizzy.

Less than three weeks from now, WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Performance Center.

The Undertaker is the greatest Superstar in WrestleMania history.

We are less than three weeks away from WWE’s biggest event of the year. WrestleMania 36 will take place at WWE’s Performance Centre at Orlando behind closed doors amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

WrestleMania is the biggest spectacle in pro wrestling. It is the stage where Superstars etch their names in the annals of history and the place where legends are born. For the 36th edition of WrestleMania, the WWE has a star-studded match card lined up that is sure to send the fans into a tizzy.

In this article, let us look at three Superstars who should lose at WrestleMania 36 and why.

#3 John Cena

The Fiend cannot afford to take another loss.

John Cena will return to the squared circle to take on ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. Cena is one of the biggest names in the history of the company and is a 16-time World Champion.

On the other hand, there is 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, who loves to take out legends. The Fiend has already taken out the likes of Kane, Jerry Lawler, and Kurt Angle. Now, The Fiend will look to add Cena’s name to this list.

The Fiend lost a lot of momentum after Goldberg won the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown and cannot afford to take another loss at WrestleMania 36. On the other hand, a loss at WrestleMania 36 will not affect Cena as much as The Fiend.

Also, John Cena is busy in Hollywood, and at 42 years of age, he's already a part-timer who's in the final lap of his career. Feeding Cena to The Fiend is the best way to make the character appear indestructible again.

#2 The Undertaker

If Styles can score a victory over The Undertaker, it would be a massive boost to his career.

When someone talks about WrestleMania, the first name that comes to mind is that of The Undertaker. The Phenom has an illustrious record of 24-2 at WrestleMania, and his 21-0 undefeated streak is considered as the greatest accomplishment in Sports Entertainment history.

The WWE took away much of The Deadman’s mystique when they ended his iconic Streak in 2014. After that, Roman Reigns went over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Now, 'Taker has absolutely nothing to lose. AJ Styles, on the other hand, is still in the prime of his career. If Styles can score a victory over The Undertaker, it would be a massive boost to his career.

Also, The Undertaker is such a huge name that he will forever be talked about as the greatest performer in WrestleMania history. And if this turns out to be The Undertaker's farewell match The Grandest Stage of Them All, a loss in his final appearance can symbolically prove that no Superstar is above the business.

The Phenomenal One should go over The Phenom at WrestleMania 36 and that is indeed best for business.

#1 Brock Lesnar

If McIntyre triumphs over Lesnar, it will be the biggest moment of his career.

Ever since his return to the WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar has wreaked havoc in the ring. The Beast Incarnate has destroyed legends of the likes of John Cena, The Big Show, Triple H, Mark Henry, and The Undertaker. He is one of the most feared Superstars in the roster today.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, is just getting into the limelight and will probably wrestle the biggest match of his career when he takes on Brock Lesnar. The WWE should make use of this opportunity and allow McIntyre to go over Lesnar at WrestleMania 36.

Lesnar has accomplished a lot of accolades in his career and one loss at WrestleMania will not affect him. His accomplishment of ending The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30 will forever be remembered, and his aura will not diminish if he loses this year at Wrestlemania. But if McIntyre triumphs, it will be the biggest moment of his career. This will help establish him firmly as a force to reckon with and put all doubts to rest that he's the future of the company.

What are your thoughts about WrestleMania 36? Sound off in the comments section below.