3 Superstars who should partner with The Street Profits and 2 who shouldn’t on this week’s RAW

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Oct 2019, 00:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Street Profits will have to make a difficult decision this week

During the recently concluded WWE Draft, one of the biggest picks RAW made for their revamped Tag Team Division was the team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, famously known as The Street Profits.

The Street Profits were extremely excited to join the Red brand, but The O.C. ruined their party by attacking them backstage. Not only did this ignite a rivalry between the two teams, but it has also given The Street Profits a chance to make a huge in-ring debut on RAW against the team of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and United States Champion AJ Styles.

To even the odds, WWE has allowed The Street Profits to partner with a mystery man to take on the trio. This can spice things up, and give the newcomers an even bigger debut than they could have ever dreamed possible.

The Wild Card Rule is still in effect, so it would logically follow that the The Street Profits select someone from the RAW brand as their partner. In this article, we will look at 3 RAW Superstars who should partner with The Street Profits and 2 who should not.

#1 Should - EC3

This could prove to be a good way to push EC3 heading forward

EC3’s move to the main roster has been largely forgettable, as he has not managed to be featured in many televised matches. EC3 was one of the biggest attractions on NXT and needs to get a push in the coming months before fans forget him entirely.

At a time when EC3 seems down and out, the company could use their two newest NXT attractions to push their former colleague and carry a new partnership heading forward.

Although EC3 isn’t currently seen as a big threat on the main roster, and can only be seen on Main Event these days, teaming up with the popular Street Profits could get him much needed exposure. This is especially true with AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson in the mix.

If the company does try to take this partnership forward in the months to come, it would be interesting to see how EC3 can work off some exposure and hopefully grow into a reliable mid-card performer.

1 / 5 NEXT