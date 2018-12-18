3 Superstars who should win the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble and 2 that shouldn't

Thomas Lowson

Could the Architect win the 2019 Men's Rumble match?

With TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in the history books, the WWE Universe now looks ahead, to one of the biggest nights in the company's calendar: the Royal Rumble.

The 2019 event will be the 32nd Royal Rumble pay per view, and if history is anything to go by, the fans should expect some shocking moments.

Who can forget when Mr McMahon won the entire match from #2 in 1999, or when the rookie Maven shocked the world when he eliminated The Undertaker in 2002.

And for the winners of the Royal Rumble match itself, they receive the ultimate prize, a guaranteed spot in a World title match at WrestleMania.

There are plenty of Superstars hoping to win, some who would benefit greatly from the huge victory, and some who wouldn't.

Here are three Superstars who should win the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble, and two who shouldn't.

#3 Should win: Finn Balor

Balor would make an excellent choice if the company are willing to push him.

One of the most popular Superstars on RAW, it is a real shame that Finn Balor hasn't held any gold despite his one-day reign as Universal Champion, that was cut short due to injury.

Ever since returning from said injury, Balor has been a fixture of the mid-card and has almost exclusively been booked outside of title opportunities.

Having the Irishman win the 2019 Men's Rumble would be a huge win for him, and allow fans to witness a dream match of the Beast Vs. the Demon at WrestleMania 35.

Balor, who is almost universally beloved by the WWE Universe would also be a solid crowd-pleasing pick, something the WWE have struggled to get in recent years, most notably in 2014 with Batista, 2015 with Roman Reigns, and 2017 with Randy Orton.

