3 Surprise returns Triple H could be planning for this week's WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has been the home to some of the biggest surprises in the industry lately, making headlines all around the world. The blue brand has been featuring a plethora of intriguing feuds every week, with the fans constantly on the edge of their seats, trying to figure out what happens next.

Triple H has done a commendable job with the recent return of Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night’s Main Event, finally bringing back The American Nightmare into the mix. Now that a massive tag team match for Money in the Bank is confirmed, fans have been waiting to see Rhodes team up with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul.

While SmackDown might feature a tease for the action that might unfold in the match, some surprise returns could steal the spotlight altogether. Let’s check out a few names who could make their comeback on the show.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

The Bloodline has started to rebuild under Solo Sikoa’s rule. After introducing JC Mateo into the group, he could now introduce a new version of Paul Heyman to get the dominance rolling once again. Rikishi, Sikoa’s father and one of the greatest Samoan stars to ever step foot in the squared circle, could return to SmackDown as the official manager of this new version of the Bloodline.

With Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman gone, the group needs guidance, and Solo Sikoa alone has already ended up leaving with loose ends earlier. Rikishi’s presence would not only add legitimacy to Solo’s reign but also create an interesting family dynamic. A potential return from the Hall of Famer could end up making headlines all around the world and change the landscape of the blue brand.

#2. Sami Zayn

After failing to win the Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifier on RAW, Sami Zayn may finally be ready to walk away from Monday nights. Seth Rollins, earlier this month, gave a massive opportunity to Zayn on the condition that he had to quit the red brand, which might come true now.

While Zayn has been a regular on WWE TV, he could make his return to SmackDown for the first time in months, after striking a deal with The Visionary. Rollins and Heyman could again promise the star a world title opportunity if he quits RAW and moves to SmackDown, which the former Intercontinental Champion could accept this time around.

Zayn could go on to confront John Cena directly, teasing a massive heel turn and stepping ahead of Cody Rhodes for a title shot, possibly at SummerSlam.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since his emotional loss to John Cena at Backlash. However, with Money in the Bank season in full swing, The Viper could strike again when the WWE Universe least expects it.

The blue brand is set to feature a Triple Threat MITB qualifier involving Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, and Jacob Fatu. However, there might be a twist coming. Aleister Black has targeted Hayes multiple times in recent weeks, and an ambush backstage could leave Hayes unable to compete.

With one spot suddenly vacant, Triple H might announce Orton as the surprise third participant, who could pick up a win and get another shot at the World Championship. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the massive stars in the future.

