3 Surprises that can happen on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE Elimination Chamber is now officially in the books, and the world can't stop talking about it. The premium live event shaped a couple of matches for WrestleMania 41 and hinted at major rivalries for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

However, the main event segment featuring The Rock, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and Travis Scott ended up stealing the spotlight. After being a babyface for decades, John Cena turned heel on the Undisputed WWE Champion and aligned with The Final Boss, leaving the world in shock.

Many questions remain unanswered, and several feuds require a few twists and turns to excite fans even more for WrestleMania. Let's look at some surprises that might happen on this week's RAW following the premium live event.

Ad

Trending

#3. New WWE World Tag Team Champions could be crowned

Ad

The WWE World Tag Team Championship will be on the line when The Creed Brothers challenge the Viking Raiders on RAW this week. Although Erik and Ivar have been on a dominant run as the champions thus far, The Creed Brothers have been working very hard and have earned a title shot after months of waiting.

Ivy Nile could get involved in the match, which could result in The Creed Brothers picking up the victory to claim the title. This could eventually lead to Valhalla's return to The Viking Raiders, potentially setting the stage for a feud between the two factions in the future.

Ad

#2. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley could end with a disqualification

The WWE Women's World Championship will be on the line tonight on RAW when Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY face off. The Eradicator inadvertently cost SKY her Elimination Chamber qualifying match a few weeks ago, which led to this match being confirmed.

Bianca Belair will also be present to have a closer look at the match, after her Women's Elimination Chamber victory. With speculations of SKY being involved in the WrestleMania bout, their match on RAW might end in disqualification. This could lead to SKY claiming that Ripley couldn't beat her clean in the next few weeks, eventually leading to her addition in the match between Ripley and Belair at 'Mania.

Ad

#1. Roman Reigns could return to attack Seth Rollins and CM Punk

Ad

The Original Tribal Chief was speculated to make his return to WWE at Elimination Chamber. Roman Reigns was anticipated to interfere in the Men's Elimination Chamber match and attack Seth Rollins following the latter's assault during the Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, Rollins was seen costing CM Punk his opportunity to punch his ticket to WrestleMania, which may lead to a face-to-face interaction between both men on RAW this week. Furthermore, this potential interaction could pave the way for the return of the former Undisputed WWE Champion. Reigns' possible return could lead to a Triple Threat match being booked for WrestleMania 41.

This could pave the way for the rumored Triple Threat match between them being booked, with CM Punk possibly getting the main event spot on Night One of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.