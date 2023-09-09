3 surprises that could be in store on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown has been delivering high-quality shows, resulting in increased viewership. Anticipation for SmackDown has grown among fans who are excited to see their favorite storylines take the next leap. Tonight's episode is expected to bring new twists and turns to these ongoing storylines.

In the previous episode featuring the blue brand, John Cena and Jimmy Uso returned to the show and engaged in a heated confrontation. Later, Solo Sikoa faced AJ Styles in a singles match, which ended in a shocking turn of events as Jimmy aided Sikoa in scoring the victory.

Tonight's edition is likely to unveil some major surprises on the show. Let's explore three surprises that could go down on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

#3. Solo Sikoa could aid Jimmy Uso against AJ Styles on SmackDown

For those unaware, the company has already announced that Jimmy Uso will face AJ Styles on tonight's show. This match is a follow-up to last week's course of events when Jimmy cost the Phenomenal One his match against the Bloodline Enforcer. However, this week, the roles may reverse as Sikoa could aid Jimmy during his match against Styles.

This match is likely to help generate further buzz around the current Bloodline Saga, as Jimmy is striving to regain his confidence within the Samoan faction.

#2. Charlotte Flair pins IYO Sky

Charlotte Flair is also scheduled for a tag team match on the blue brand, where she will face Bayley and IYO Sky with the help of Shotzi. However, a potential twist may unfold during this match as the Queen might pin the WWE Women's Champion to secure the victory.

This could later lead to Flair earning another Championship opportunity against IYO Sky. A feud between Charlotte and IYO will help elevate the status of the women's division on the blue brand.

#1. Bump in the road for The Judgment Day

After dethroning Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are all set to be part of tonight's edition of the blue brand. WWE has also announced a tag team match where the members of Judgment Day will face the Brawling Brutes, Ridge Rolland, and Butch.

However, the match could end up as a surprise, with the Brawling Brutes securing an unexpected victory. This might happen due to miscommunication between these two members or through unforeseen interference by JD McDonagh. Such an outcome could potentially lead to Balor and Priest exiting the faction.

