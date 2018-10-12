3 Surprises we might see at WWE Evolution

Ronda Rousey will be he highlight of the event

The WWE Evolution is right around the corner and will be WWE’s first women’s only pay-per-view in its history. The main reason for that is the ever-increasing number of talented women wrestlers in the company who can carry the company on their own.

Along with that, due to WWE’s recent partnership with Saudi Arabia, we’ll have a few pay-per-views which will not feature any female superstars due to the restrictions in Saudi Arabia.

Hence, the WWE Evolution will surely help the WWE stay out of controversies surrounding equal rights, and also allow them to build on their female talent.

With that said, a great card has already shaped up for the Evolution pay-per-view. But we are sure that there will be a few surprises as the event unfolds.

Let’s take a look at three surprises that we might get to see at the WWE Evolution.

#3 Michelle McCool faces Lana

They came face to face at the Royal Rumble

Michelle McCool has put up a post on Instagram which confirms that she’ll be a part of the Women’s Evolution pay-per-view.

However, we are still unsure what role she’ll be in, and the post signals towards an in-ring competition of some sort. She scored 5 eliminations in the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble and is still in great shape to take on any competition.

Earlier in the year Lana and Michelle had a few exchanges on Twitter, and it’s possible that Lana would like to see Michelle eye-to-eye in the ring after her husband Rusev was buried by The Undertaker in a casket match.

Will we see a few punches being exchanged between Michelle and Lana at Evolution?

