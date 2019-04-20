3 Surprises WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live next week (23 April 2019)

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 276 // 20 Apr 2019, 00:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns

After witnessing some good episodes of the Superstar Shake-up edition on Monday and Tuesday nights, all eyes of WWE fans will be on the next week's episodes of the red and the blue brand. There are many reasons to look forward to SmackDown Live as some big superstars have left the blue brand after a long time and clearly, the landscape of SmackDown has changed drastically.

With the Superstar Shake-up now out of the way, WWE would be looking to build storylines leading into the Money in the Bank and it will be interesting to see who comes up as the next challenger for Kofi Kingston. Also, with Finn Balor now being drafted to the blue brand, the possibility of the formation of The Club has increased as Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows are sitting idly on the blue brand.

This week's SmackDown Live comes live from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and some great entertainment will be expected from the WWE Universe. Some plans would have already been laid down for Tuesday Night and in this slideshow, we take a look at the 3 surprises WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live next week:

#3 Sasha Banks gets drafted to SmackDown Live and turns heel

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks' apparent unhappiness with the WWE has ruled over social media for the last week or so and it is rumored that she wants to leave, but even if the story is true, it is very hard to see WWE letting such a big wrestling talent leave their company.

Banks has been paired with Bayley for a long time now and this Superstar Shake-up is the perfect opportunity to separate the long alliance. While Bayley was drafted to the blue brand, Banks was nowhere to be seen on both brands but expect her to show up soon. Moreover, its time for the Boss to turn heel as she is at her best when she is the bad girl.

Babyface just doesn't suit her and maybe making a character change could help in the long run. Also with FOX taking over SmackDown later this year, they would need star power to draw the ratings and Banks is one of the biggest female stars in WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT