3 Surprising names who could interfere during Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar at WWE Blacklash

WWE Backlash 2023 is set to take place this weekend in Puerto Rico, with one of the highlight matches being the epic clash between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is coming off a crushing loss at WrestleMania after failing to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He will have his work cut out if he wants to avoid another high-profile defeat. Cowboy Brock had an enjoyable run as a popular babyface but shockingly turned on Rhodes on the Raw after Mania.

It will be a tall task for the former AEW EVP, but perhaps Cody might have something up his sleeves with regards to a surprise appearance to support him at ringside.

We'll have to wait and see how this one unfolds—but one thing's for sure: It's going to be epic. Here are three surprising names that could interfere during the match.

#3. Stephen Amell gets F5-ed by Brock Lesnar

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Stephen Amell 🖤 Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Stephen Amell 🖤 https://t.co/mJ68VT6g2w

Long-time fans of Cody Rhodes are aware of his friendship with Hollywood actor and occasional wrestler Stephen Amell.

Amell once teamed up with Neville (now AEW wrestler PAC) to face King Barrett and Rhodes, who was then wrestling as his Stardust gimmick at WWE SummerSlam 2015.

He also appeared in a match at AEW All In back in 2018, wrestling against Christopher Daniels. Since then, Cody has returned the favor by guest starring in Amell's popular superhero TV series Arrow.

This year, Amell was present at WrestleMania and the following Monday Night Raw. Like the rest of the WWE Universe, he was appalled by The Beast Incarnate's actions.

Stephen Amell took to Twitter to share a video of his reaction with the caption:

"I’d like to thank the @wwe for ruining my life on two consecutive nights."

Perhaps we could see the Heels star on hand to support Cody once again in his battle against Brock, this time as his corner man at ringside.

#2. WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson squares up against Brock Lesnar

WrestlingNewsPremium.com @WrestNewsPost AEW Double Or Nothing results: Cody Rhodes wins TNT Championship, Mike Tyson stops Jake Roberts wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/aew-d… AEW Double Or Nothing results: Cody Rhodes wins TNT Championship, Mike Tyson stops Jake Roberts wrestlingnews.co/aew-news/aew-d… https://t.co/01oANigFOQ

Cody Rhodes and Lance Archer competed at AEW Double Or Nothing 2020 in the finals for the TNT Championship, with Mike Tyson on hand to present the title to the winner of the match.

The Baddest Man on the Planet almost got physical during the match with Archer's manager, Jake the Snake Roberts.

Tyson also shares a close relationship with the WWE, having entered their Hall of Fame back in 2021. While it would have been an awe-inspiring sight to see prime Tyson squaring up against Lesnar, we can make do with the former boxing world champion accompanying Cody at ringside.

#1. Brandi Rhodes is threatened by Brock Lesnar

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.



- @FightfulSelect There were many productive conversations had between Brandi Rhodes & influential WWE names.She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring. There were many productive conversations had between Brandi Rhodes & influential WWE names. She’s been working on her unscripted content and has continued training in the ring.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/gpHFF3X8IX

Brandi Rhodes left AEW in early 2022 alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes. Despite regularly appearing on-screen with The American Nightmare and being a prominent part of television in AEW, Brandi has not appeared on WWE programming so far.

That might change this Sunday when Cody faces off against Brock Lesnar. The Beast will be a formidable opponent, and Cody might need his wife by his side to offer moral support.

Then again, this could put Brandi in danger as Brock Lesnar might threaten her during the course of the match. Hopefully, it could provide an adequate distraction for Cody to pull off the unlikely victory.

