If Cody Rhodes contemplates retirement on RAW, a former WWE name must return after 7-year absence

Cody Rhodes has had a tough week in WWE. After being treated like one of the company's most prized possessions over the past year, he lost the most important match of his career at WrestleMania 39 and was unexplainably destroyed by Brock Lesnar the following night on RAW.

This has led to Cody seemingly teasing his retirement via an Instagram post in which he said that he would address his WWE future this coming Monday on RAW. In the same post, The American Nightmare thanked many people, including the McMahon family, Triple H, and his wife, Brandi.

If Cody Rhodes really is on the verge of hanging up his boots, someone near and dear to the star may need to convince him to stick around. Ever the family man that Cody is, his wife would be perfect for this role.

Brandi has appeared alongside Cody for much of his career, whether it be on-screen during his time in AEW or in produced vignettes highlighting his recovery from a torn pectoral injury.

However, Brandi has not been featured in a WWE segment as an employee since she and Cody left the company seven years ago.

Given her relationship with the company's top babyface, there has long been speculation as to when and if Brandi would make a proper re-debut in the promotion. Having her be the hero who keeps Cody's career intact may be the perfect way to re-introduce her to the WWE Universe.

Cody Rhodes has hinted at retirement before

This is not the first time The American Nightmare has been on the verge of calling it quits.

During his time in AEW, despite being a company EVP and one of their most popular stars, Cody Rhodes left his boots in the ring after being destroyed by Malakai Black. This gesture is generally symbolic of a career coming to an end. He would eventually return and once again lose to Malakai.

At that point, WWE veteran Arn Anderson was the one who brought Cody back to his senses. In his infamous "Glock" promo, Anderson reignited a fire inside his protege, who would later go on to defeat the House of Black leader.

#AEW @TheArnShow 1 year ago today:Arn Anderson cut his infamous "glock" promo on Dynamite! 1 year ago today:Arn Anderson cut his infamous "glock" promo on Dynamite!#AEW @TheArnShow https://t.co/74nc3kuRXA

While "retirement" is always an iffy word in wrestling, it often leads to exceptional storytelling. Akin to what happened in AEW, fans will undoubtedly be behind Dusty's son, willing him to finish the story.

