3 Surprising returns that could happen on SmackDown's FOX premier

Who could possibly return on the premier episode of SmackDown on Fox?

The all new SmackDown will premier on FOX next Friday. There has been quite a bit of buzz about the possible changes the company is going to make following the Blue Brand's arrival to a new network.

In anticipation of the big event, WWE has announced next week's match card. Kofi Kingston will be defending his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon in a Ladder match with both of their careers on the line. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will align with her former teammate Sasha Banks against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a match featuring all Four Horsewomen.

Despite an already stacked card, several former WWE Superstars will be returning to SmackDown. These will likely include those who were instrumental to SmackDown's success over the years and WWE could bring back some of wrestling's biggest stars for its FOX premier.

So, here are three surprising returns that could happen on the premier of SmackDown on FOX.

#3 John Cena

John Cena could return.

John Cena was definitely a big part of SmackDown's history. He debuted against Kurt Angle on SmackDown and stayed loyal to the brand for quite some time. When he became the face of the company, he was shifted to Monday Night RAW and has become somewhat synonymous with the Red Brand since then, but fans shouldn't forget his memorable SmackDown moments. Even recently, John Cena was a free agent where he could appear on either RAW or SmackDown, but always seemed to fit in well with The Blue Brand.

Cena has been busy making blockbuster Hollywood films, but WWE can definitely approach him for a comeback for one very special SmackDown episode. John Cena has a habit of making an appearance on WWE's special episodes and this could be one of them. A John Cena return would prove to be one of the show's most memorable moments.

