  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Bayley
  • 3 Theories why Bayley returned to WWE RAW as a babyface

3 Theories why Bayley returned to WWE RAW as a babyface

By Love Verma
Published Sep 16, 2025 01:32 GMT
Bayley is babyface or heel? [Image credits: WWE on X]
Bayley is babyface or heel? [Image credits: WWE on X]

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a whole new face of Bayley when she hugged everyone and rescued Lyra Valkyria from the Judgment Day. Over the past few weeks, the Hugger was seen in cryptic promo videos, which hinted at her heel turn in the company.

Ad

However, things went opposite on the red brand when she arrived to save Lyra from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Further, she hugged everyone at ringside and showed her babyface character.

In this article, we will be looking at three theories why Bayley returned to Monday Night RAW as a heroic star.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

#3. To make things right with Lyra Valkyria?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One of the reasons why the former WWE Women's Champion returned as a babyface on RAW could be to make things right with Lyra Valkyria. Things between these two stars have been heated since their feud against Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

By rescuing Lyra from the Judgment Day, Bayley might want to express her concern for the Irish star. This move from the Hugger eventually made things right with Lyra, as Valkyria also went backstage after this to say thank you to the veteran for his help.

Ad

#2. Still struggling with her inner self

Bayley could still be struggling with her inner self, and this is evident from the post-segment after the Hugger rescued Lyra on Monday Night RAW. The veteran star seems completely changed and ranted at Valkyria for not even knocking on the door.

This shows that the 36-year-old star is facing an inner struggle, which could be the reason behind her sudden character changes on WWE RAW. In the forthcoming weeks, fans may witness more segments similar to this.

Ad

#1. WWE is planning a heel turn down the road

Ad

Bayley returning as a babyface star on WWE RAW could be part of a major angle in the near future, as it may turn her heel in the Stamford-based promotion. By showing the inner conflicts of the Hugger, WWE is likely to justify the forthcoming character switch of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

All this development could be done to generate more buzz for Bayley's villainous turn, which will eventually happen down the road. Rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold between the Hugger and the Irish star in the near future, especially after Lyra saw two sides of Bayley on the red brand.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications