3 Theories why Bayley returned to WWE RAW as a babyface

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a whole new face of Bayley when she hugged everyone and rescued Lyra Valkyria from the Judgment Day. Over the past few weeks, the Hugger was seen in cryptic promo videos, which hinted at her heel turn in the company.However, things went opposite on the red brand when she arrived to save Lyra from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Further, she hugged everyone at ringside and showed her babyface character.In this article, we will be looking at three theories why Bayley returned to Monday Night RAW as a heroic star.#3. To make things right with Lyra Valkyria?EliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKBAYLEY HAS RETURNED AND STARTED HUGGING EVERYONE OUTSIDE THE RING. THIS IS INTERESTING 👀 #WWERawOne of the reasons why the former WWE Women's Champion returned as a babyface on RAW could be to make things right with Lyra Valkyria. Things between these two stars have been heated since their feud against Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.By rescuing Lyra from the Judgment Day, Bayley might want to express her concern for the Irish star. This move from the Hugger eventually made things right with Lyra, as Valkyria also went backstage after this to say thank you to the veteran for his help.#2. Still struggling with her inner selfBayley could still be struggling with her inner self, and this is evident from the post-segment after the Hugger rescued Lyra on Monday Night RAW. The veteran star seems completely changed and ranted at Valkyria for not even knocking on the door.This shows that the 36-year-old star is facing an inner struggle, which could be the reason behind her sudden character changes on WWE RAW. In the forthcoming weeks, fans may witness more segments similar to this.#1. WWE is planning a heel turn down the roadBayley returning as a babyface star on WWE RAW could be part of a major angle in the near future, as it may turn her heel in the Stamford-based promotion. By showing the inner conflicts of the Hugger, WWE is likely to justify the forthcoming character switch of the former SmackDown Women's Champion.All this development could be done to generate more buzz for Bayley's villainous turn, which will eventually happen down the road. Rest, it remains to be seen how things will unfold between the Hugger and the Irish star in the near future, especially after Lyra saw two sides of Bayley on the red brand.