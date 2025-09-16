Bayley finally returns to RAW after 2 months, but there's a huge twist

Bayley has been seen on RAW for the last two months, but only in vignettes teasing a character change. She's finally back on the red brand two months after her last televised match, but there was a big twist.This week on RAW, there was a match between two former NXT Women's Champions, Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez. In fact, it was Valkyria that Perez dethroned to become a two-time NXT Women's Champion. During the match, Raquel Rodriguez predictably got involved, but it inadvertently cost Perez the match as the referee was distracted. The ref ejected Rodriguez from the area, and it led to Valkyria picking up the victory.That didn't stop Raquel from re-entering the picture after the match and attacking Lyra Valkyria. The Irish star's only friend on the roster, Bayley, finally returned over two months after her last televised match, but there was one big twist. After taking Perez and Rodriguez out, she went to Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves and hugged them. She then did the same with the announcer, Alicia Taylor. The twist here was that she returned with her &quot;Hugger&quot; gimmick. But that may not be the end of the twist, as there could be more to come.While Joe Tessitore and Alicia Taylor seemed happy to embrace Bayley, Corey Graves was weirded out. Either way, we may not see the return of the hugger next week. It's likely that she returns as the post-Hugger character when she turned heel in 2019.We might just see a &quot;three faces of Bayley&quot; gimmick, just like the iconic Mick Foley had. For some context, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley once had three running gimmicks - Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love. We could see the 2024 Royal Rumble winner doing the same with a revolving door of characters. It would align with all the vignettes we've been seeing for the last couple of months, where she has struggled to find her identity.