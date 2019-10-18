3 theories as to why Seth Rollins was removed from Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins, the WWE Universal Champion, was picked as the captain for Team Hogan at Crown Jewel during the "season premiere" of Monday Night Raw. However, it appears that plans have changed as WWE announced his removal from the match due to his ongoing feud with the Fiend. Therefore, he will not be pulling double duty at Crown Jewel on October 31st.

This announcement could change a lot of things about the Team Hogan vs. Team Flair match. Since Rollins was a big star, it will be hard to replace him. Would they pick Kofi Kingston? Roman Reigns? We will know about the replacement soon.

The other big question is regarding his removal from the match. Fans know that Rollins has worked double duty in the past, and it's no surprise he was initially put in this predicament. But the sudden removal raises a lot of questions. Hence, in this article, we will look at three theories for his removal from the match.

#3. To make the Fiend match more competitive

Seth Rollins continued his rivalry with the Fiend when he burnt down the firefly funhouse on this week's Raw. Subsequently, the two men will face off in a falls count anywhere match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Their last match got a poor reception from the fans, due to the questionable ending inside the Cell. Fans also felt that the Fiend should have been victorious, as well. Therefore, it makes one wonder if WWE will do the right thing at Crown Jewel and crown Bray Wyatt as the Universal Champion.

To make that match appear more competitive, they needed to remove Rollins from Team Hogan. Here's why, If Rollins retains his title at the PPV, despite being in the tag match earlier, it would be disastrous for the Fiend. It will damage the aura of Wyatt if he can't defeat an exhausted Rollins.

But WWE can avoid that by placing the title match before the tag team match. Even then, fans would boo Rollins louder when he comes out for the tag match, or even worse, fans at home might stop watching. However, if the Fiend is victorious, it would take away from the moment if Rollins had already been through another match.

Therefore, to avoid all the minor issues, they removed Rollins from Team Hogan.

