3 Things AEW made clear on the debut of Dynamite this week

Dynamite was an action-packed show

A new era in professional wrestling began this week with the TV debut of AEW Dynamite, and the show will air on TNT each and every week, going in a war with WWE's developmental brand, NXT. There is no doubt that the first episode of Dynamite lived up to the hype, as there were some fantastic matches on the show.

A total of five matches took place in the two-hour show. Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara locked horns in the first-ever match on Dynamite while MJF, who is certainly one of the hottest names in professional wrestling today, fought Brandon Cutler.

The first AEW Women's Champion was crowned, as Riho won the belt and in the tag team division, the AEW Champion Chris Jericho teamed up with Santana and Ortiz, beating the team of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. It was a monumental main event, with the return of Jon Moxley and the debut of Jack Hager.

Here we discuss three things AEW made clear on the premiere show.

#3 Cody vs Jericho will be an exciting feud

Cody opened the show against Sammy Guevera, and it was also one of the best matches of the night. Guevera certainly made a good first impression as a heel, pushing Brandi Rhodes in front of Cody, when the latter attempted a suicide dive. After a hard-fought battle, Cody finally pinned Guevera, attaining momentum before the AEW Championship clash at Full Gear in November.

After the completion of the match, the AEW Champion Chris Jericho showed up and attacked Cody from behind. Jericho delivered a vicious Codebreaker, after which Cody was taken outside of the ring, as Jericho dealt a Powerbomb on to Cody through two steel chairs. However, Cody returned the favour, assaulting Jericho in the main event of the night.

Jericho is certainly the biggest star of AEW, and he has been impressive since making his debut for the promotion. The build-up of the feud is expected to be fantastic on Dynamite in the next few weeks. With the two major stars of the promotion involved in this feud, the rivalry could continue after Full Gear.

