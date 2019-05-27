3 things AEW needs to do to be successful and 2 things they need to stop doing

Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing, at the expense of Chris Jericho.

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay per view is in the books and many are already calling it the greatest pay per view in recent history.

The show, the first event under the new promotion, had incredible matches throughout the night, as well as the appearance as former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose.

Many are already saying the company will lead to the demise of the McMahon-led promotion, and though it may be a bit early to say that this one show will bring the demise to a 50+ year promotion, it's clear that AEW poses arguably the biggest threat to WWE in decades.

Here are three things AEW needs to do in order to be successful, as well as two things that they really need to stop doing as soon as possible.

#3: Needs to do: Younger talent

AEW should definitely try and snatch up younger talent before they get signed by WWE.

This is a problem that WWE and AEW need to address, but from what I've seen, especially the new company.

At Double or Nothing, the show featured some of wrestling's biggest stars, including Chris Jericho, with Jim Ross providing commentary. Whilst Jericho and JR are (rightly) considered some of the greatest of all time in their respective fields, some young blood may be needed.

To be fair, the roster already has plenty of fresh-faced stars, but it'd definitely be in AEW's best interest to make sure that they don't rely solely on former WWE Superstars to get them headlines (looking at you Jon Moxley!).

Like I said, this is a problem both WWE and AEW need to address, though it seems the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut is addressing it more, thanks to NXT and NXT UK.

