3 things AJ Styles can do if he returns on WWE SmackDown

After almost three months of anticipation, AJ Styles is poised to make his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion in tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The last time the Phenomenal One graced our screens was on the September 22, 2023, episode of the Blue brand, where he fell victim to an ambush by The Bloodline members.

Current reports strongly suggest that Styles is set to return for tonight's show, and recent advertising further supports this exciting development.

With that being said, let's discuss three things AJ Styles can do if he makes his comeback on tonight's show.

#3. AJ Styles might aid Randy Orton and LA Knight against the Bloodline

One of the possible things the former WWE Champion might do on tonight's show if he returns is to facilitate Randy Orton and LA Knight in their tag team match. For those unaware, the company has recently announced that the Viper and the Megastar are set to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match on tonight's show. This match is set up due to last week's altercation between both teams.

So, as Styles seeks vengeance against the Samoan faction, he might return during the match and intentionally aid Knight and Orton, costing Solo Sikoa and Jimmy. This will further escalate the heat between The Bloodline and Styles in the upcoming weeks.

#2. Styles might issue a challenge to Roman Reigns

As we head towards Royal Rumble 2024, Roman Reigns is also set to make his return on the December 15, 2023, edition of Friday Nights. However, due to the unfinished business between The Bloodline and Styles, the Phenomenal One might also issue a challenge to The Tribal Chief if he returns to SmackDown.

A challenge from Styles could be addressed by the Undisputed Universal Champion when he appears on the Blue brand.

A match between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns is something many fans would love to witness once again.

#1. Styles might launch a backstage assault on The Bloodline

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso are set to be part of a tag team action on tonight's show. So if AJ Styles returns on SmackDown, then he can take vengeance against them by assaulting them backstage in the same way he was attacked last time by the Samoan faction.

Styles, along with his OC member Karl Anderson, could unleash the assault on The Bloodline, eventually sending a warning to The Tribal Chief. This scenario will also help the company build anticipation for the upcoming return of Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

