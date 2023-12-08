WWE accidentally spoils possible return of 3-time United States Champion ahead of SmackDown 

WWE appears to have accidentally spoiled the much-awaited return of 3-time United States Champion, AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One hasn't been seen on the blue brand since Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked him backstage on the September 22 episode of SmackDown. The angle was probably executed to write him off television.

AJ Styles would go on to miss the Fastlane premium live event, where he was supposed to team up with John Cena against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. LA Knight eventually replaced him and helped the Cenation Leader pick up the win against The Bloodline.

Recent reports have indicated that the 46-year-old stalwart could be coming back to WWE during the annual 'Tribute to the Troops' special. It seems like the rumors are true, as the company is advertising AJ Styles for SmackDown this week.

The leader of O.C. was featured in the pop-up advertisement for the 'Tribute to the Troops' special on WWE.com. The ad also features the likes of LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, the Street Profits, and IYO SKY.

You can check out the ad below:

Despite all signs pointing towards his imminent return, there's still no official confirmation on his status for tonight. The men who took him out are set to compete in a tag team match against Randy Orton and LA Knight this Friday.

It will be interesting to see if Styles will show up to renew his feud with The Bloodline.

