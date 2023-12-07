5 Things that could happen on SmackDown this week (December 8, 2023)

As always, there’s a lot of buzz over SmackDown this week. The December 8, 2023, episode of the blue brand emanates from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. Superstars announced for the show include CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, and Bobby Lashley.

Speaking of Punk, The Straight Edge Superstar returns to the blue brand for the first time in over a decade. Punk last appeared on the blue brand in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2014, when he partook in a post-match brawl also involving The Shield.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five things that could happen on SmackDown this week:

#5. Karrion Kross pulls off a huge upset over Bobby Lashley

Karrion Kross hasn’t done much since his feud with Drew McIntyre in 2022. The Doom Walker's last televised feud was against AJ Styles in the summer of 2023. He lost to The Phenomenal One and was taken off of television.

Kross is set to face Bobby Lashley in the first round of the United States Championship number one contendership tournament. Ideally, this would be Kross' first major win in WWE over a former United States Champion.

#4. Bayley’s misery continues

Bayley brought Damage CTRL together at SummerSlam 2022. The Role Model mentored IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to tag team title glory. She also inspired SKY to win the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

That being said, Bayley’s relationship with her own faction has only suffered in the past several weeks. She took the bullet for Damage CTRL at WarGames but received the brunt of the burden. Her woes are expected to continue on SmackDown this week.

#3. AJ Styles returns

AJ Styles hasn’t appeared on SmackDown since September 2023. The Phenomenal One was destroyed by The Bloodline in a backstage assault. He was replaced by LA Knight as John Cena’s partner against Jimmy Uso and Solo Siko at Fastlane 2023.

Styles is reportedly set to return to WWE on SmackDown this week. He was supposed to show up on the blue brand after Crown Jewel, but Triple H reported shelved the plan. The former WWE Champion could pick up his feud with The Bloodline this week.

#2. LA Knight and Randy Orton join forces against The Bloodline

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Viper helped Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn defeat The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. He also appeared on both RAW and SmackDown the following week.

Orton’s recent WWE televised appearance led to him becoming exclusive to the blue brand. He was jumped by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa until LA Knight arrived to make the save.

Ideally, the angle would lead to a tag team main event featuring Orton and Knight against The Bloodline this week.

#1. Paul Heyman & CM Punk reunite on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk’s relationship with Paul Heyman goes a long way back. The Wiseman was the Straight Edge Superstar’s first true mentor in WWE. Heyman wanted Punk to capture the ECW Heavyweight Championship at the infamous December to Dismember PPV event. It didn’t happen.

Expand Tweet

The Chicago native is scheduled to make his return to the Tribute to the Troops special edition of the blue brand this week. With Roman Reigns rumored to be one of Punk’s feuds in 2024, a reunion with his former manager could be one of the angles for CM Punk on SmackDown tonight.

What are your predictions for Friday Night SmackDown?

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here