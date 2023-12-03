5 Things CM Punk could do on SmackDown next week (December 8, 2023)

CM Punk is scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week. The Straight Edge Superstar will be live at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, for the Tribute to the Troops special edition of the blue brand.

This will be Punk’s first appearance on SmackDown in 10 years. He last showed up on the January 24, 2014, edition of the blue brand. The Second City Saint joined the participants of the 2014 Royal Rumble as they all brawled inside the squared circle.

There’s already great anticipation as to what CM Punk will have in store for the WWE Universe on the blue brand. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five things the superstar could do on the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown:

#5. Kick off the show

CM Punk is one of the biggest draws in sports entertainment. He was AEW’s top merchandise mover even after he got fired by Tony Khan over his alleged involvement in a backstage brawl with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at AEW All In.

The Voice of the Voiceless could kick off the Tribute to the Troops special edition of SmackDown next Friday. Punk is one of the best talkers in the business and he could set the right mood for all the action and drama.

#4. Meet new faces

The entire landscape of professional wrestling has changed a lot since Punk last competed in WWE a decade ago. His current boss Triple H was still active as an in-ring performer at the time when Punk left the promotion on a sour note.

The Game can potentially book Punk to meet some new faces on the blue brand. Punk could introduce himself to stars such as Bianca Belair and Grayson Waller in addition to a backstage segment with longtime friend Bayley.

#3. Segment with Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis is probably over the moon after successfully signing Randy Orton to SmackDown. The Viper officially returned to his longtime home on December 1. He took out Jimmy Uso before putting away General-Manager Aldis with an RKO out nowhere.

There’s no denying that both Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will once again lock horns in a bid to sign Punk to their respective brand. The Voice of the Voiceless could have a segment with Aldis to discuss business on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

#2. Wrestle his comeback match on SmackDown

CM Punk last wrestled in a WWE ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He was fired from the company on his wedding day. His wife AJ Lee left the company in 2015. His final match on SmackDown also involved The New Age Outlaws and The Shield.

It is unknown if WWE wants their hottest signing to wrestle his comeback match at a premium live event or on a weekly show. Hypothetically speaking, if Punk were to wrestle on SmackDown then he could be set up in a multi-man tag team match.

#1. A CM Punk-Paul Heyman reunion

Paul Heyman has been CM Punk’s biggest advocate since day one. The Wise Man pushed for him to win the ECW Championship in 2006, but Vince McMahon declined. He accepted his former boss’s pitch to manage Punk in a heartbeat in 2012.

Ideally, Heyman would be the one to welcome CM Punk back into WWE’s fold with a segment on SmackDown with the angle leading to the Straight Edge Superstar’s rumored program with Roman Reigns.

