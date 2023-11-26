5 signs Bayley will be kicked out of Damage CTRL following Survivor Series: WarGames loss

Bayley may have captained Damage CTRL at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be able to retain her position after what went down during their match at the November 25 Premium Live Event.

For those unaware, Team Damage CTRL picked up the loss in the Women’s WarGames match against Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch). Bayley took the bullet for her team in the closing moments of the match.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five signs The Role Model will be kicked out of her own faction following tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

#5. Tumultuous history with Kairi Sane & Asuka

Asuka followed in Kairi Sane’s footsteps by joining Damage CTRL on the November 4, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Empress of Tomorrow turned heel on Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in their six-man tag team match against Bayley, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY.

Though Kairi Sane has forgiven Bayley for costing the Pirate Princess her first WWE run, Asuka might not have.

The Empress of Tomorrow has a bitter history with the Role Model, and she could be the one to deliver the first kick to the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

#4. Issues with IYO SKY

IYO SKY was brought to the main roster by Bayley as part of Damage CTRL at SummerSlam 2022. The Genius of the SKY has since become an integral part of the faction and even won the tag team titles alongside Dakota Kai.

However, SKY’s WWE Women’s Championship win was seen to cause a divide between her and The Role Model. Bayley even asked her for a championship opportunity but was denied. She also interfered in SKY’s matches despite being told not to.

#3. Dakota Kai’s mind games

Dakota Kai joined Damage CTRL alongside the Role Model and the Genius of the Sky at SummerSlam 2022. She quickly grabbed the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but couldn’t retain the title for long. Then, her unfortunate injury happened.

The injury, however, hasn’t stopped her from becoming the mouthpiece for the new Damage CTRL. She might be the one to give the thumbs down to their leader after Survivor Series: WarGames.

#2. Face turn teases for Bayley

Bayley has been a heel for the past three years. The Role Model was in the middle of a fantastic heel run when she injured herself during the pandemic.

She arrived in style along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at SummerSlam 2022. It is worth noting that the Role Model originally wanted these two stars in her faction.

WWE has been teasing a face turn for Bayley ever since IYO SKY won the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake event. She even teased bringing back her Hugger gimmick during her segment with Damage CTRL on a recent episode of SmackDown.

#1. Survivor Series: WarGames loss for Damage CTRL

Team Damage CTRL went to war with Team Belair at Survivor Series: WarGames. The two teams used tables, chains, chairs, trash cans, and what not to dish out punishment on each other in the brutal match-up.

In the end, Becky Lynch planted the Role Model with a Manhandle Slam through a table for the win. Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane might blame Bayley for costing them the match and subsequently kick her out of the faction.

Fans can check out the live results of Survivor Series: WarGames here.

