Has WWE lost direction with promising SmackDown star? Analyzing latest bookings

WWE SmackDown has a stacked roster with many superstars looking to make a mark. That being said, fans have been quite vocal about the booking of one star in particular over the past several months. The person in question is none other than Karrion Kross.

The Doom Walker was announced as one of the eight participants who’ll compete in the tournament to determine the next challenger to Logan Paul’s United States Championship. Kross will collide with Bobby Lashley in one of the two first round matches announced for SmackDown next week.

Expand Tweet

If Kross ends up losing to Lashley next Friday, then it would seem that WWE has lost direction with him. The former two-time NXT Champion hasn’t had a noteworthy feud since losing to Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2022.

His last featured program on the blue brand was with AJ Styles in summer 2023, and he lost that as well. He has since worked dark matches and live events, in addition to dropping cryptic posts on social media about his potential next feud.

What’s on tap for WWE SmackDown next week?

WWE will present the Tribute to the Troops special edition of SmackDown next week from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. The show will see the return of CM Punk in nearly 10 years in addition to other matches and segments.

Here’s the line-up announced so far:

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross – United States Title #1 Contendership Tournament

Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar - United States Title #1 Contendership Tournament

CM Punk returns

Check out the match renders below:

Expand Tweet

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the as it airs next Friday.