Did former WWE champion go off-script to tease a major feud against Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility of first-time-ever match

Roman Reigns returned to WWE this past Friday on SmackDown. The Tribal Chief had a verbal confrontation with both John Cena and LA Knight. He also came face-to-face with Cody Rhodes for the first time since WrestleMania 39. Amidst all the drama, a certain superstar was watching the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from the shadows.

Karrion Kross uploaded a clip on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen observing the confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. WWE hasn’t acknowledged the clip on their social media platforms, but that could be because stars under the Triple H regime allegedly have more creative freedom than they had under Vince McMahon.

The Doomwalker teasing a feud with Reigns on his social media might seem off-script, but it could possibly be WWE’s way to test the waters for a future feud between the former NXT Champion and the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

For those who may have forgotten, WWE did tease a feud between Karrion Kross and Roman Reigns after the former Killer Kross returned to the main roster on the August 5, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

The 38-year-old targeted Drew McIntyre upon his return before teasing a showdown with The Tribal Chief. Kross and Scarlett were also in the crowd for McIntyre’s match against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Did Roman Reigns wrestle after returning to WWE?

Reigns didn’t wrestle a match on the October 13 episode of SmackDown. However, he defended his title against Sami Zayn at the WWE SuperShow event in Kansas City the following night. The Head of the Table defeated the former Honorary Uce after several minutes of action.

After the match, The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa) attacked their former tag team partner. LA Knight arrived to make the save for Zayn. The Megastar took out Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa with the BFT to send the crowd home happy.

It remains to be seen if Reigns and Knight will cross paths again next Friday on SmackDown.