Roman Reigns wrestles first match in 70 days; defeats 39-year-old WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns just wrestled his first match after defeating Jey Uso at SummerSlam on August 6, 2023.

Reigns recently made his big return on WWE SmackDown. The show ended with The Tribal Chief standing tall over LA Knight as the capacity crowd booed him out of the building.

Tonight, Roman Reigns faced his former rival Sami Zayn at the Kansas City live event. In the end, it was The Tribal Chief who came out victorious over the crowd favorite following The Bloodline's interference.

Reigns has now set his sights on LA Knight. After his attack on The Megastar on SmackDown, it seems highly likely that the latter is set to wrestle Reigns in the near future.

It has been 1,140+ days since Reigns won the Universal title. He also won the WWE title after putting Brock Lesnar down at last year's WrestleMania.

Reigns is currently on a roll, and there doesn't seem to be anyone on the WWE roster who has it in them to stop him. 2023 marked the implosion of The Bloodline, with Jey Uso leaving the stable and becoming a singles star. The faction is still going strong on WWE SmackDown, though.

Only time will tell if someone steps up and puts an end to Reigns' reign as WWE's top champion.

