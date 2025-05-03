3 Things Braun Strowman can do outside WWE

Just a few hours ago, reports disclosed that Braun Strowman is no longer part of WWE. The sources affirmed that the Monster Among Monsters was once again released from the Stamford-based promotion, which surprised fans. Strowman is a former Universal Champion in WWE.

Along with this, he had an Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Title reign too. However, after the unfortunate release, we will discuss three things Braun Strowman can do outside the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#3. Braun Strowman may join Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling promotion

Even in his previous WWE release, Strowman didn't join Tony Khan's promotion, which stuns fans as almost everyone was joining AEW. Meanwhile, after this release, fans could finally see Braun switching sides and making his debut in All Elite Wrestling.

This release may constitute a 90-day non-compete clause. So, after the expiration of this, the Monster of all Monsters may sign a contract with AEW and make his debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

#2. Strowman might try to pursue a Hollywood career

There are many Stamford-based promotion stars in the past who transitioned from the squared circle to the lights, camera & action. Following the recent release, Braun may decide to pursue a career in Hollywood.

With the impressive physique and height of almost 6 feet 8 inches, the former Universal Champion could fit in major roles in Hollywood projects. So, this could be one of the potential things Braun Strowman can do post-WWE.

#1. The former WWE star might start competing in independent wrestling promotions

After his 90-day non-compete contract clause expires, Braun Strowman might start taking bookings from the independent wrestling promotions. Considering Strowman's popularity, he will easily get bookings in the Indies.

By appearing in various indie promotions, the Monster Among Men will generate significant buzz around his name post-release. Additionally, it will help him continue his passion without having any particular contract with a single promotion.

Even if not competing inside the squared circle, Strowman could make appearances in the promotions to get traction for them. These are a few things the 41-year-old star can do outside World Wrestling Entertainment following his release.

We at SportsKeeda wish Adam Joseph Scherr the best of luck in his future endeavors and hope for continued success after this heartbreaking release.

