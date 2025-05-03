4 Mistakes WWE made with Braun Strowman in his second run

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling, having spent most of his career in WWE. However, the former Universal Champion was recently released by the company, along with several other superstars. The news left the WWE Universe stunned, especially because it was his second run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Strowman's first release came in 2021 during Vince McMahon's era. However, he was soon brought back the following year. Just when fans expected his second run to be a memorable one under Triple H's creative vision, WWE made several blunders. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the company greatly fumbled with The Monster of All Monsters.

Let's look at four mistakes WWE made with Braun Strowman in his second run:

#4. Overexposure in non-meaningful feuds

Braun Strowman's WWE return did not happen on a cold wintry evening, it rather happened amid a hot, thunderous crowd rallying behind him. However, it all fell flat due to the company's lack of direction for him. Strowman's appearances often lacked purpose as he competed in multi-person matches or squash matches in his second run.

His involvement in those random matches did not advance his character or storyline, which really hindered his potential. This overexposure to random and meaningless feuds affected the veteran's character and made his growth stagnant. It completely overshadowed the fact that Braun is a former world champion.

#3. Lack of a championship win in his second run

Braun Strowman won several championships in his first run with the company, so fans were high on him, and they expected Triple H to surpass his previous run. However, the biggest disappointment was that The Monster of All Monsters had not won a single gold in his current run before getting released.

WWE did not even consider giving the 41-year-old a mid-card title like the United States Championship or the Intercontinental Championship. This booking decision really posed a big question on Strowman's credibility and the creative team's perspective towards him. The lack of a title win may remain an alarming question on his second run.

#2. Underutilizing Braun Strowman's feud with Bronson Reed

Just when Braun Strowman was struggling to get a good storyline, his feud with Bronson Reed on RAW last year came as a blessing. It was a rivalry that had the potential to once again establish Braun as a top-tier star. Strowman secured a massive victory over the Aussie powerhouse in a Last Monster Standing match.

WWE had every opportunity to push The Monster of All Monsters in the main event scene when he returned from the post-match recovery. However, the creative team failed to do anything significant with him. The fact that Triple H could not capitalize on Braun Strowman's red-hot momentum during his feud with Reed was perhaps the biggest blunder.

#1. Not leveraging his connection with the Wyatts

Following Bray Wyatt's passing in 2023, Braun Strowman expressed his desire to carry on his friend's legacy. WWE could have integrated this emotional narrative into its storyline by aligning Strowman with The Wyatt Sicks—the very faction that has been doing the same thing.

This could have really done well because the former Universal Champion was not doing well as a singles star either. Fans were hoping that the company would eventually put Strowman in the mix with the Uncle Howdy-led group. But it never happened, and instead, the veteran got laid off.

Despite having a rich history with the Wyatts, the Triple H-led creative did not make that move. This was arguably another huge creative fiasco that marred Braun's second run in the promotion.

