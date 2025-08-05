3 Things Brock Lesnar Does Better Than Every Other WWE Superstar

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two ended with one of the biggest shocks, as Brock Lesnar made a surprising return after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event, regaining the undisputed title.The Beast Incarnate returned and circled the ring before jumping inside and knocking out John Cena with an F5. Brock Lesnar's comeback has sparked massive buzz as the company recently revealed that the former champion's homecoming has garnered over 75 million views on social media in only 12 hours, making it the most viewed SummerSlam moment on social media ever.In this article, let's examine three things Brock Lesnar does better than every other WWE star, which makes him a standout superstar:#3. Maintaining character with his WWE gimmickBrock Lesnar has the gimmick of a monster who loves to speak less and destroy everyone and everything in his way, with his raw power and dominance.Despite having a long WWE career, Lesnar has rarely broken character; he almost always maintains his character as a loner, with a monstrous look and aura.#2. Selling movesThere are multiple aspects that make professional wrestling an entertaining sport. People often discuss the gimmicks, music, mic skills, in-ring styles, flashy move sequences, and more.However, one of the most underrated and important factors that many overlook is selling a move. A pro wrestling maneuver looks more impressive with great selling, and Lesnar is low-key one of the best at selling. His matches against Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes are the perfect examples of his selling mastery.#1. Portraying violenceBrock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most violent superstars of all time. He is known for his raw power and unmatched aura that he possesses inside and outside the squared circle.However, what made him popular throughout his pro wrestling journey is his portrayal of violence; every time he enters the ring, fans get hyped as they certainly know a Lesnar match would be violent and chaotic.His bouts against John Cena, the infamous 2016 Randy Orton contest, which ended with him elbowing the Viper, and many more are examples of the violence The Beast could inflict in the ring.