3 Things that can happen between AJ Styles and Logan Paul on WWE RAW

AJ Styles and Logan Paul will be face-to-face on WWE RAW tonight at Madison Square Garden. The two haven't been on good terms since Royal Rumble 2025, where Paul cunningly eliminated Styles from the Men's Rumble match.

Things got worse on RAW two weeks back when The Maverick ran into Styles backstage and tried to mock his injury. While The Phenomenal One didn't react, he closely watched Paul's mannerisms and observed the undertones of his words.

Last week on RAW, AJ Styles told Karrion Kross that he would call out Logan Paul at MSG. With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, things could escalate between Styles and Paul. Fans might even see the former champions exchange fists on the show.

On that note, here are three things that can happen between AJ Styles and Logan Paul on WWE RAW tonight.

#3 AJ Styles challenges Logan Paul to a match at WWE WrestleMania 41

As of now, The Maverick doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania 41, and neither does AJ Styles. Paul tried to book his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 41 against Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. However, he was the second person to be eliminated from the Men's Chamber match.

On tonight's RAW, Logan Paul could once again insult AJ Styles for his recent run in WWE. Styles could retaliate by asking Paul to face him in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 41. Adam Pearce might come out after the interaction and announce a bout between the two superstars at the grand event.

#2 Paul and Styles engage in a brawl

Logan Paul and Styles could engage in a brawl following a provocative promo by the former. Things could get heated, and Styles could attack The Maverick in a fit of rage. RAW general manager Adam Pearce could then come out and announce Styles vs. Paul for WrestleMania 41.

#1 Bron Breakker attacks AJ Styles from behind

AJ Styles and Bron Breakker have a score to settle after their recent interactions. The two had a face-off weeks ago on RAW, and Breakker even attempted to assault the legend following a match. It has been rumored that The Phenomenal One could challenge The Dog of WWE for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If the rumors are true, Bron Breakker could attack AJ Styles from behind on RAW tonight after the Logan Paul segment. This could set up their match for WrestleMania. The Phenomenal One is the right person to dethrone Breakker as Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41. The second-generation star might kickstart his rivalry with Styles by taking him out tonight.

