3 Things CM Punk can do on next week's WWE RAW

As was announced on the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk will return to the show next week. Punk had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during his last appearance.

Besides declaring himself to be a participant in the 2024 Royal Rumble and his encounter with Rollins, Punk hasn't embarked on his first official feud since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames.

With his return to RAW announced, what could be in the cards for The Voice of the Voiceless? Here are three possible things that CM Punk could do on next week's RAW.

#3. Cross paths with Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Will the trouble in Imperium continue in 2024?

While there haven't been any interactions with Punk and Imperium, he has encountered several RAW stars backstage. Punk walked by Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, and others during his appearances.

Gunther has been absent from programming to welcome the birth of his first child. In the storyline, his absence is so that Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser can get on the same page by picking up wins. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened for the former NXT Tag Team Champs.

As The Ring General is one of the top dogs on RAW, Punk will cross his path at some point. That could happen if both come back on the same show.

#2. CM Punk could jump into the R-Truth/Judgment Day drama on RAW

At live events, CM Punk battled Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day claims to run RAW and will want to destroy any face stars who get in their way.

Over the last few weeks, R-Truth has acted as if he is a part of the faction. He crashed the clubhouse a few times and has ruffled the feathers of most of the group members.

Truth has amused Damian Priest, but Mysterio and JD McDonagh are probably at their wit's end with Truth. Punk has a history with Truth, and coming to his defense or backing him up would line up with his matches from live events.

#1. He could challenge Seth Rollins to a match at the Royal Rumble

When will CM Punk and Seth Rollins face each other again?

While it hasn't been made official yet, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have a date with destiny. It may happen at WrestleMania 40 or at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Australia.

One thing Punk could do next week is lay down an official challenge for the Royal Rumble. He's already announced his participation in the Rumble match, but he might also challenge for the World Heavyweight title at the show.

There are three weeks to build a program, and having one or both Champions defend their belts at the Royal Rumble will add to the card. After a few months, Roman Reigns will defend his title. Rollins did so on Day 1 but may also be busy at the Rumble.